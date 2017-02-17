Is 'The Great Wall' With Matt Damon Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

​The marketing material for The Great Wall (out Friday, February 17th) asks "what were they trying to keep out?" They, of course, were a succession of Chinese dynasties and the answer is "people to the north" — but The Great Wall, which (somewhat controversially) features Matt Damon, has another answer: monsters. Here's what the reviews are saying:

First, A Note On What's Up With This Movie (Cinema Is Booming In China, FYI)

As is perhaps fitting for a film based on a 13,000-mile-long stone structure, The Great Wall bears a huge weight of expectation. It is the biggest-ever China-Hollywood co-production, the most expensive film shot entirely in China, and arrives at a time when the global industry is increasingly facing towards the East. It’s also the most epic project fêted Chinese director Zhang Yimou has taken on since he directed the 2008 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony, as well as his first English-language film. No pressure, then.

On The Matt Damon/Whitewashing Question

Early criticism that the film propagates the “white saviour” narrative and that Damon’s role was whitewashed both prove unfounded. William is a proficient warrior and willing collaborator, but it is Lin and Strategist Wang (Andy Lau) who discover the key to defeating the beasts and spearhead the pivotal assault.

Earlier allegations of “whitewashing” seem, in the main, unfounded. The foreigners really don’t cover themselves in glory; they run, steal and trick each other, providing occasional comic relief, while the Chinese demonstrate self-sacrifice and discipline. A disheveled Garin spends much of the film struggling to comprehend the system the Order embodies, confused and humbled by the language and the culture. His life-saving acts of heroism are returned with just as much aplomb.

To watch The Great Wall is to realize that such cultural concerns aren’t really warranted. It’s not that the film doesn’t peddle that narrative trope—it’s just that so little of this movie betrays a hint of conscious thought that it’s just about impossible to be offended.

The Visuals Are A Mixed Bag — From Spectacular To Spectacularly Fake-Looking

It sure is handsome-looking, throwing off a majestic gleam. But that’s not the same as possessing actual majesty.

Zhang’s bold use of color schemes and lustrous lighting, notably in “Curse of the Golden Flower” or “Hero” are subdued by “Memoirs of a Geisha” production designer John Myhre’s stately contributions, which avoid chinoiserie in favor of subtle Chinese period details that most viewers will overlook in the flurry of action. And despite much being made of the Taotie, which were conceived from ancient Chinese mythology and invested with a philosophical dimension as the symbol and scourge of greed, their form and movement are not so distinct from Orcs or mini-Godzillas.

[Variety]





The Great Wall looks like it could be a really amazing video game. Alas, it’s a movie.

While the stagiest sequences are visually impressive, much of the movie is not. The 3D images feature lots of camera swoops and ostentatious closeups, and are sometimes as low-def as a holographic ring from a 1960s gumball machine. No one could have expected The Great Wall to make sense, but that it doesn't look very good is a nastier surprise than any shock cut of a looming mini-Godzilla.

The Acting Is... It's Not Great

Mr. Damon, wearing hair extensions and employing an on-and-off Irish accent, looks uncharacteristically ill at ease during much of this. He may be the headliner, but he’s also just one of this movie’s many, many whirring parts.

Perhaps the sheer amount of English dialogue constrains her performance, but Jing is completely wooden in her exchanges with Damon, even though Lin and Garin are supposed to develop a grudging respect and warmth for each other. Their dynamic feels especially awkward in static close-ups (and hers are numerous), when she’s most expressionless.

And The Plot Disappoints Even More

"The Great Wall" is a failure of the imagination, a reliance on a god-awful core idea of a fight to the death against supernatural monsters in ancient China and a narrative where each moment is more preposterous than the last, each plot point flimsier than the one that came before. If ever a film was made with more money than sense, this is it.

The film altogether isn't well stitched together. Characters appear largely as cardboard cut-outs. The pacing is frantic. There's surprisingly little sense to the entire ordeal as Lin Mae and Garin fight to stave off the monster hordes.

TL;DR

The insane budget just couldn't save The Great Wall:

Outside of a few cool visuals, The Great Wall crumbles mainly because of its wholly predictable plot, wretched dialogue and dud of a filmgoing experience from noted director





