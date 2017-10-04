CRAWL INSIDE, WON'T YOU?

This Guitarist Filmed Himself Playing From Inside His Instrument, And The View Is Lovely

​If you follow Australian guitarist Alan Gogoll on Instagram, you've been treated to short music videos filmed from inside his guitar's sound hole. Now he's laced them all together into a half-hour compilation, and we can't decide which is more beautiful: the songs themselves or the pleasing sight of the guitar's vibrating strings.


 

If that's not enough gorgeous guitar music for one day, check out Gogoll's "Bell's Harmonic" video, which features a cool technique that creates a sound like bells chiming. 

 

[Via Gizmodo]

