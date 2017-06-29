How Republicans In Congress Reacted To Trump's Awful 'Morning Joe' Tweets

Thursday morning, President Trump fired off a set of unsavory tweets attacking Mika Brzezinski of "Morning Joe". The tweets called her "crazy," and alleged that in a previous interaction she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."
Hours later, multiple Republican officials spoke out against Trump's statements.
At a press conference, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said "obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment."
Senator and previous presidential contender Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted that Trump's words were "beneath the office" of president.
Former Governor of Florida and former presidential candidate Jeb Bush also took the chance to chastise Trump.
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, who sits on the Senate intelligence committee investigating the Trump campaigns connections to Russia's election interference, released a statement saying "The President's tweets today don't help our political or national discourse and do not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue."
Maine Senator Susan Collins, who also serves on the Senate intelligence committee, also spoke out against Trump's tweet.
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, who has made a name for himself by criticizing Trump's actions in the past, struck a similar tone:
Florida representative Carlos Curbelo wrote "personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized and dangerous...we must treat one another with decency & respect".
Representative Lynn Jenkins of Kansas wrote about the gendered implications of Trump's tweet.
About 40 minutes before, Morning Joe panelists were discussing President Trump's fake Time Magazine cover on display in his golf clubs. Mika Brzezinski repeatedly mocked Trump's "tiny hands". This morning, Melania Trump's communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN "...when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder." Later, she clarified that it shouldn't be assumed that Melania stands by her husband's tweet this morning.
This post will be updated as more reactions come in.