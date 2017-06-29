How Republicans In Congress Reacted To Trump's Awful 'Morning Joe' Tweets

Thursday morning, President Trump fired off a set of unsavory tweets attacking Mika Brzezinski of "Morning Joe". The tweets called her "crazy," and alleged that in a previous interaction she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Hours later, multiple Republican officials spoke out against Trump's statements.

At a press conference, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said "obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment."

Paul Ryan on Trump's tweets: Not appropriate pic.twitter.com/LuZoLjopyp — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 29, 2017

Senator and previous presidential contender Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted that Trump's words were "beneath the office" of president.

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Former Governor of Florida and former presidential candidate Jeb Bush also took the chance to chastise Trump.





Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, who sits on the Senate intelligence committee investigating the Trump campaigns connections to Russia's election interference, released a statement saying "The President's tweets today don't help our political or national discourse and do not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue."

On the President's tweets this morning → pic.twitter.com/tJJqsV8KCb — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 29, 2017

Maine Senator Susan Collins, who also serves on the Senate intelligence committee, also spoke out against Trump's tweet.

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, who has made a name for himself by criticizing Trump's actions in the past, struck a similar tone:

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Florida representative Carlos Curbelo wrote "personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized and dangerous...we must treat one another with decency & respect".



Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017

Let's all remember the lessons from the Congressional shooting just a couple weeks ago. We must treat one another with decency & respect — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017

Representative Lynn Jenkins of Kansas wrote about the gendered implications of Trump's tweet.

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

About 40 minutes before, Morning Joe panelists were discussing President Trump's fake Time Magazine cover on display in his golf clubs. Mika Brzezinski repeatedly mocked Trump's "tiny hands". This morning, Melania Trump's communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN "...when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder." Later, she clarified that it shouldn't be assumed that Melania stands by her husband's tweet this morning.

About 40 minutes before Trump sent those tweets, Morning Joe was talking about his fake Time Magazine cover pic.twitter.com/0OYYMvGkUr — Eric Morrow (@ericmorrow11) June 29, 2017





This post will be updated as more reactions come in.