Is 'Goon: Last Of The Enforcers' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Comedian/actor Jay Baruchel co-wrote both "Goon" and its new sequel, "Goon: The Last Enforcer" (out Friday, September 1st). This follow-up is the first time Baruchel's taken on the role of director. Seann William Scott returns as Doug Glatt, alongside returning characters played by Alison Pill, Liev Schreiber and Baruchel himself. Does the second period in this game live up to the heights of the first, or are these players looking a little battered and bruised? Here's what the reviews have to say:

'Last Of The Enforcers' Follows A Pretty Standard Plot

Scott's endearingly guileless Doug Glatt has married girlfriend Eva (Alison Pill) and been made captain of his team, the Halifax Highlanders. But just as his responsibilities are about to double (Eva is about to learn she's pregnant), Doug suffers a career-ending injury. He is beaten to a pulp by Anders Cain (Wyatt Russell), whose Karate Kid-grade viciousness masks emotional pain: Anders' father is Highlanders owner Hyrum Cain (Callum Keith Rennie), a tycoon who's openly contemptuous of his underachieving son.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Of course, you know it won't be long before Doug returns to the scene of his former glory, and he ends up doing so with some "Rocky"-like guidance from his former nemesis Ross Rhea (a returning, pitch-perfect Liev Schreiber).



[Los Angeles Times]







It's Still A Movie That'll Resonate More With Hockey Fans

Any follower of hockey would have to be denser than Dougie not to apprehend how this sequel comments on the troubling state of affairs in the sport — the frequent lockouts, for one, but also, more alarming, the professional game's propensity for encouraging "enforcers," those players who earn their living largely with their fists, before it effectively spits them out following a few years' service. Where, exactly, are they meant to go from there?



[The Village Voice]

Baruchel, a die-hard fan, revels in the visceral velocity of the game, as well as the oddball personalities of the players (many, like a pair of Eastern European prankster brothers, featured in the last movie). And there's some genuine pathos in his acknowledgment of how the sport uses and abuses players like Doug and Ross, who at one point find themselves duking it out in a bottom-rung sideshow called "Bruised And Battered," which boasts of taking the hockey out of hockey, leaving behind only a collection of retired, cash-strapped enforcers willing to whale on each other for a quick paycheck.



[The A.V. Club]







Doug And The Rest Of The Characters Still Shine

As Doug, Scott continues to channel a moving sense of stillness that reflects unease and discomfort with middle-class society, which is gracefully complemented by Schreiber's warrior-sage vaudeville and Russell's comic portrait of resentment. Baruchel and his actors understand that these athletes don’t merely wish to administer a beating, as they also yearn to be beaten without mercy as an externalization of their self-hatred and alienation.



[Slant Magazine]

The Highlanders' French Canadian centerpiece, Xavier LaFlamme (Marc-André Grondin), who simply must have been inspired by the Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang, is still a human highlight reel who amazes the radio announcer when he deigns, for once, to play a little defense; one Eastern European opponent is an inscrutable eight-foot-tall behemoth apt to yell things like "Make shoot!"; the goalies are all total nutjobs.

[The Village Voice]



Unfailingly polite, even when knocking teeth from jaws, Doug remains an irresistible character—a big softie with a hard head, about as loyal (and smart) as a golden retriever.



[The A.V. Club]





For Better Or Worse, The Movie Sticks To Small Stakes

If you'd worried that Last of the Enforcers would succumb to the temptation, so typical of sequels, to go bigger, grander, glossier — say, to strain all semblance of believability by thrusting lovable-dimwit hero Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott) onto the NHL stage — fear not. In something like a stroke of genius, the movie does exactly the inverse, beginning with news of a big-league lockout that has forced some of the top talent down, onto teams in the sticks.



[The Village Voice]

If the comic punches don't land with quite the same frequency, it's because Baruchel hasn’t altered their trajectory much. He's played it safe and stuck to the playbook, inevitably resulting in a film that’s a lot like the last one, just not quite as funny or endearing.



[The A.V. Club]

Last of the Enforcers is more self-consciously sentimental than Goon, and pivotal arcs are reduced to pat montages as Baruchel struggles to cram in a wealth of incident, often crushing the profane hang-out vibe of the series. For instance, Doug's rediscovery of his inner anger occurs over a course of maybe 90 seconds; by contrast, Rocky III, for all its pummeling crassness, handled Rocky’s athletic rebirth with obsessive and unheralded intensity.



[Slant Magazine]





It Lacks The Edge And Originality Of The First 'Goon'

​Unfortunately, actor Jay Baruchel, who co-wrote both films and makes his directing debut here, hasn't found the energetic balance between the crude, the slapstick and the sweet that made the previous, Michael Dowse-directed effort an unassuming treat, resulting in an uninspired rematch that’s about as zippy as a Zamboni.

[Los Angeles Times]

The script, by Baruchel and Jesse Chabot, can't be accused of originality. Doug trains in secret while pretending to Eva that he's content with his new, square life; when she finds out he is returning to hockey, she agrees to let him follow his bliss on the (obviously impossible) condition that he won't get into fights. On the plus side, it completely eliminates the homophobic taunts peppering the first film's trash talk. (This movie's locker-room banter is more of the "your mother last night" variety.)



[The Hollywood Reporter]





TL;DR

Though not as fresh or funny as its predecessor, this feature directing debut for actor Jay Baruchel stays true to its spirit and will please its most enthusiastic fans.



[The Hollywood Reporter]





