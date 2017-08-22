According To Google Trends, A Lot Of People Hurt Their Eyes Looking At The Eclipse

Yesterday, Donald Trump briefly glanced at the eclipse (twice) without his protective glasses. Based on Google search activity for the eclipse and eye pain, he was not alone. ​

Searches for the eclipse peaked at 2, according to Google Trends:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6f135140b67e46c2b426bb08633fcd22_3420074074af4efba0a39ec60253bc85_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





We picked out a few more search terms for eye-related trauma, all of which peaked one hour later, as people realized what they'd done:

My Eyes Hurt

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c1da2bb7a93f40a683a4dbae43caae32_3420074074af4efba0a39ec60253bc85_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;





Am I Blind?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/efbc78981b42411ebf65c94207c36554_3420074074af4efba0a39ec60253bc85_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





What Happens If You Stare At The Sun?

The fact that this peaked after the eclipse — rather than before — is telling:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2e667b716761465894d4c522ebf03edd_3420074074af4efba0a39ec60253bc85_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Retina

As in, "did I just fry my retinas?"

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ced32614b1074a539c6a1f0ab95b6f30_3420074074af4efba0a39ec60253bc85_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





I Can't See

Apparently people Google not being able to see every night, but they Googled it a lot more after the eclipse:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b5fdfc9be517419f80280e51fe7b3b1d_3420074074af4efba0a39ec60253bc85_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





Here's a helpful overlapping graph from a Redditor:





The next eclipse is in 2024 — buy your glasses now.