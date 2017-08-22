C'MON, PEOPLE

According To Google Trends, A Lot Of People Hurt Their Eyes Looking At The Eclipse

Yesterday, Donald Trump briefly glanced at the eclipse (twice) without his protective glasses. Based on Google search activity for the eclipse and eye pain, he was not alone. ​

Searches for the eclipse peaked at 2, according to Google Trends: 

 


We picked out a few more search terms for eye-related trauma, all of which peaked one hour later, as people realized what they'd done:

My Eyes Hurt 

 


Am I Blind?

 


What Happens If You Stare At The Sun? 

The fact that this peaked after the eclipse — rather than before — is telling:

 

Retina

As in, "did I just fry my retinas?"

 


I Can't See

Apparently people Google not being able to see every night, but they Googled it a lot more after the eclipse:

 


Here's a helpful overlapping graph from a Redditor:

[OC] "My eyes hurt" from dataisbeautiful
 


The next eclipse is in 2024 — buy your glasses now.  

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
PRIVACY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Is One Of Our Favorite VPNs

2 diggs ipvanish.com
A trustworthy VPN will never be free — not with support staff, servers, and high-speed connections to manage. But it doesn't have to break the bank, either. IPVanish VPN provides a secure, log-free internet connection to desktop devices and smartphones all around the world.
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Here's The Truth About 'Free' VPNs

0 diggs ipvanish.com
IPVanish uses shared IP addresses, so when they say no one has any idea what you're doing online, they mean it. IPVanish holds itself to a high level of security while still providing lightning-fast speeds that you may not be used to with a VPN.