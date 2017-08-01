You Can Predict The Path Of This Summer's Total Solar Eclipse From Google Search Data

People are getting excited about the total solar eclipse that will sweep the US on Monday, August 21st. And — perhaps expectedly — no one seems to be more collectively pumped than those who live close to the eclipse's "path of totality".

In fact, according to this cool map made by Redditor Geographist, you can roughly predict the exact zone that offers the best view of the astronomic phenomenon by looking at Google search interest in the event.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5de71e9d51404613b074c1474b1fecf2_4c9f099ef2b44758b0b21e977ad06011_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;





[Via Reddit]





Of course, you don't need to live in these states to enjoy a partial view of the eclipse. Vox made a cool interactive tool that calculates what the eclipse will look like from your zip code. Check that out here.

For instance, here's how the sun will look on August 21 from the Digg office in lower Manhattan:

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d07f291c222040f3bd6aec100c46e53e_4c9f099ef2b44758b0b21e977ad06011_1_post.gif" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;





For more news and information about the solar eclipse, check out our always-updating space channel.