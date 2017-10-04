What To Expect And How To Watch Today's Google Event

​Google has well and truly joined the hardware party now, so the annual fall iPhone release event is getting a new rival: Google's Pixel phone release event. The event starts at noon EDT, and we'll be gathering all the highlights and big announcements as they come in.

In the meantime, here's how to watch and what to expect.

How To Watch

Since Google, unlike Apple, owns a major streaming platform, you won't have to fire up Safari for a second time this year to watch a release event — you can stream the event live on Google's YouTube channel.

What To Expect

The big ones: a Pixel 2 and a Pixel XL 2. We haven't heard much on the specs yet, but we've gotten a few leaks of what each will look like (the Pixel 2s are on the left, the Pixel XL is on the right):

We're also expecting at least one new variation of the Google Home, a "Google Home Mini," images of which have already leaked, and potentially a "Max" model with bigger speakers.

The Verge's Chaim Gartenberg has a more complete rundown of everything we can expect.





For live coverage, we'd suggest following live blogs from The Verge or Ars Technica.