Google Is Flagging A Bunch Of Google Doc Files As Violations Of Their TOS And Locking Them

On Tuesday morning, Google Docs users were greeted by an unexpected and entirely unpleasant surprise: Google Docs had decided their file was a violation of the site's Terms of Service and frozen access to it. We know because it happened to us here at Digg HQ:
Based on this Twitter thread started by National Geographic's Rachael Bale, the issue seems to be a bug more than a deliberate attempt of one of the world's most powerful tech companies to lock journalists out of their own work.
If you've been locked out of a file, it may bring a small measure of relief to know that, no, it's not just you. Google Docs Twitter account has been fielding a ton of angry inquiries:
So far, Google hasn't commented beyond the Google Docs Twitter account's repeated assurance that the team is "investigating." It's unclear how widespread the issue is. We've reached out to Google for details on the incident, and will update when we have more information.
The subtext of all this: Google is probably reading your documents, so if you have something that you'd like to keep from the internet's prying eyes, stay away from Docs:
Back up your files, folks!