Here's What's Going On With The Diversity Memo Controversy At Google

​Google is at the center of a political firestorm this week after firing the author of an "internally viral" memo that railed against the company's diversity efforts. Here's what's going on.

On Saturday, Google Employees Started Tweeting About An 'Anti-Diversity Manifesto' Circulating In The Company

The memo was reportedly extremely divisive among employees.

At least eight Google employees tweeted Friday about a document that was circulated within the company calling for replacing Google's diversity initiatives with policies that encourage "ideological diversity" instead. The document, which is the personal opinion of one senior software engineer, was shared on a company mailing list but has since gone "internally viral," according to a Google employee who spoke with Motherboard...



The 10-page Google Doc document was met with derision from a large majority of employees who saw and denounced its contents, according to the employee. But Jaana Dogan, a software engineer at Google, tweeted that some people at the company at least partially agreed with the author; one of our sources said the same (Dogan's tweets have since been deleted).



Soon, The Entire Text Of The Memo Leaked

Gizmodo was the first site to publish the full memo, which suggested that biological differences are the reason for women's underrepresentation in tech.

On average, men and women biologically differ in many ways. These differences aren't just socially constructed because:

They're universal across human cultures

They often have clear biological causes and links to prenatal testosterone

Biological males that were castrated at birth and raised as females often still identify and act like males

The underlying traits are highly heritable

They're exactly what we would predict from an evolutionary psychology perspective

A Former Google Engineer Wrote A Medium Post Calling For The Author Of The Manifesto To Be Fired

Yonatan Zunger, who worked at Google for 14 years, made the case that the author of the manifesto "has caused significant harm to people across this company, and to the company's entire ability to function."

You talked about a need for discussion about ideas; you need to learn the difference between "I think we should adopt Go as our primary language" and "I think one-third of my colleagues are either biologically unsuited to do their jobs, or if not are exceptions and should be suspected of such until they can prove otherwise to each and every person's satisfaction." Not all ideas are the same, and not all conversations about ideas even have basic legitimacy...

I want to make it very clear: if you were in my reporting chain, all of part (3) would have been replaced with a short "this is not acceptable" and maybe that last paragraph above. You would have heard part (3) in a much smaller meeting, including you, me, your manager, your HRBP, and someone from legal. And it would have ended with you being escorted from the building by security and told that your personal items will be mailed to you.

Google's New Vice President Of Diversity Wrote A Hedging Response Late On Saturday

VP of Diversity, Integrity and Governance Danielle Brown — only a couple of weeks into her job — issued an internal response that tried to balance out free speech and employees' right to a non-hostile work environment.



Part of building an open, inclusive environment means fostering a culture in which those with alternative views, including different political views, feel safe sharing their opinions. But that discourse needs to work alongside the principles of equal employment found in our Code of Conduct, policies, and anti-discrimination laws...



I know this conversation doesn't end with my email today. I look forward to continuing to hear your thoughts as I settle in and meet with Googlers across the company.



On Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Employees That The Memo Violated Google's Code Of Conduct

Pinchai strongly implied that the author of the memo had been fired, writing:

First, let me say that we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves, and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a vast majority of Googlers disagree with it. However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace. Our job is to build great products for users that make a difference in their lives. To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects 'each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.'



The Author Of The Memo Confirmed That He Had Been Fired

James Damore, the author of the memo, told Bloomberg he's exploring legal remedies for his firing.

James Damore, the Google engineer who wrote the note, confirmed his dismissal in an email, saying that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes." He said he's "currently exploring all possible legal remedies." ...



On the bright side for Damore, he's become a hero among alt-right activists, who have called for a boycott of Google.

[T]he firing has become a call-to-arms for alt-right voices on the internet who are crowdfunding money for the engineer, James Damore, and are now calling for a boycott of Google.



The calls for a boycott have gained steam on Twitter, where names like Mike Cernovich, Michael Tracey, and Paul Joseph Watson have joined the chorus of people with usernames like CNNisRetarded, TheMuddyCuck, and Grammar Nawtsy in being angered by what they call "diversity crybullies."

As Natasha Tiku notes at Wired, Damore's memo put Google in a bind: either fire Damore and risk the appearance of being intolerant of conservative political views, or keep him and send the message that women aren't welcome at Google. Pichai obviously chose to side with Google's female engineers. But Damore's threat of a lawsuit, combined with the bubbling alt-right rage against Google, means this controversy is far from over.