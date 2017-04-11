Google AutoDraw Is The Love Child Of MS Paint, Clip Art And Machine Learning (Oh, And It's Free)

​Late last year Google's "Quick, Draw!" became an addictively compelling distraction — basically, you play "Pictionary" against an AI. All that neural network training has been rolled into Google's latest AI Experiment: a free sketching tool called AutoDraw.





Google's pitch for AutoDraw is compelling enough: There's no ubiquitous drawing app for phones, let alone a free one that can take the pressure off the, er, artistically disinclined. That's where the neural network comes in. AutoDraw has tools that'll be familiar to anyone who has used MS Paint or any other basic art application, but it also has an eponymous tool that will guess at what you're drawing and let you swap your messy sketch for something a little more... professional looking:





The AutoDraw tool doesn't just serve up suggestions from a singular art style — nor does it give you AI-generated versions of what it thinks you're drawing — but everything it does show you is pre-made. In that sense, AutoDraw's main feature works a lot like ClipArt, only you draw what you want instead of searching with keywords.





In all other respects, AutoDraw's toolset is spartan: you can draw sans-suggestions, create basic shapes, fill with color and add text (there's not even Comic Sans, for goodness sake). It's a fun AI experiment to play with and on tablets or phones it might be handy for doodling, but will anyone actually use this to design posters and cards as the pitch video suggests? People still make stuff using MS Paint, so anything's possible.





For those curious, the designers of AutoDraw do include a list of artists whose work is included as suggestions. You can also suggest objects or submit your own art — perhaps, like Dat Boi, the free-to-appropriate art you make today will become the meme of tomorrow.





Want to do more drawing with neural networks? Why not bring your cat doodles to life?