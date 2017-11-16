Berkeley's Student Newspaper Roasted Stanford's With A Twitter Knock Knock Joke

As two of the marquee colleges of the Bay Area, Stanford and UC Berkeley share a storied academic and sports rivalry going back decades upon decades. But, as a media aggregation site, the editors of Digg dot com would like to direct your attention toward and different, weirder rivalry between the two schools — the one between their dueling student newspapers, Cal's Daily Californian and Stanford's The Stanford Daily.

Things began on Wednesday when The Daily Californian fired this tweet off into the ether (and out to its almost 36,000 followers):

100 LIKES AND WE WILL PICK A FIGHT WITH THE @StanfordDaily — The Daily Californian (@dailycal) November 16, 2017

TDC got the likes. This was the paper's first attempt at fight-picking:

Real talk: What is up with Stanford's mascot @stanforddaily? It looks like the face of Mr. Potato Head was pasted onto a Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/3lUvMwXv5L — The Daily Californian (@dailycal) November 16, 2017

The Stanford Daily responded valiantly:





A few minutes later, TDC followed up innocently yet ominously with an unsolicited "knock knock":



Knock knock @StanfordDaily — The Daily Californian (@dailycal) November 16, 2017





Then, the Stanford Daily made its first mistake: answering.

Website designer — The Daily Californian (@dailycal) November 16, 2017





Then, flames:

That's what we'd like to know because your website literally looks like a blog template from 2008 pic.twitter.com/y57kbJod4G — The Daily Californian (@dailycal) November 16, 2017





The Stanford Daily has yet to comment. We will update this story with any developments.

If you're looking for more media nerd college angst, we have good news_ this is not an isolated incident. The student reporter rivalry has an online paper trail that goes back to at least 2012, when a traditional flag football game between the two papers' editorial boards turned into a "mean-spirited" critique of Stanford's copy editors. Here's the Daily Californian blog that sparked the feud and here's the Stanford Daily's editor-in-chief's response. It's good stuff.