An Animation Illustrating This Winter's Alarming Global Sea Ice Decrease

​A few months back, this graph popped up showing how current global sea ice area levels compare to past years. It didn't look great:





This new animation, made by Kevin Pluck, illustrates the phenomenon in a slightly different way, but to similar effect: Something is wrong this winter. What the animation here shows clearly is how stable things have been and how gradual changes have been — until this year:







While it's true that this year's anomaly is an example of a short-term "weather event," it's a highly alarming indicator of broader trends. As Michael Le Page wrote for New Scientist in November when the original graph made the rounds:

What’s happening now is alarming, but it’s not the short-term craziness we should be worrying about. The reason to be alarmed is that this kind of event can happen only because the planet is so much warmer than in pre-industrial times... The loss of sea ice does not directly raise global sea levels, but it is already affecting us all through its effects on the weather. As the planet continues to warm we are going to see even more freakish weather.





