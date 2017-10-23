This Was The Best Soccer Goal Of The Year, According To FIFA

On Monday, FIFA announced that Arsenal's Olivier Giroud had won its annual Puskás Award, given for the best professional goal scored anywhere in the world. If you didn't see Giroud's goal when it happened last year, it's a real beauty. If you've already seen it, it still holds up:



Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick goal vs Crystal Palace wins the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award.

👏🏼🦂👑🔴⚪️pic.twitter.com/9rAl3oWpki — Hatem (@Hatem1886Gooner) October 23, 2017





For our money, impressive as Giroud's goal is, runner-up Oscarine Masuluke's bicycle kick in the South African league should have taken top honors — not only is it a gorgeous bicycle kick, Masuluke is a goalkeeper:

Oscarine Masuluke pic.twitter.com/0TNJaeZ2nZ — Çetin Cem Yılmaz (@cetincem) October 23, 2017

Venezuala's Deyna Castellanos took the other runner-up position with a goal directly from a kickoff:





[FIFA]