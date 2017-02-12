What The Reviews Have To Say About The Final Season Of HBO's 'Girls'

Whether you love-watch or h​ate-watch it, HBO's Girls returns tonight (10 pm ET) for the premiere of its sixth and final season. Lena Dunham and the crew are all back — so how does the last season stack up compared to the first five? Here's what the reviews have to say.

The Ensemble's Here, But Hannah's Definitely Front-And-Center

Episode one focuses mainly on Hannah as she parlays her first splashy newspaper piece into a contract freelancing gig writing vaguely Vice-like “And then I went here and did this” pieces for a hipster-baiting lifestyle publication. The show’s other major characters get reintroduced reacting to Hannah’s success — some approvingly, others with surprise, admiration, discomfort, or resentment.

[Vulture]

Season 6, the show’s last, feels more like a regression both in story and style. The show has long given up on the notion that its four leads — Hannah (Lena Dunham), Marnie (Allison Williams), Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) — were actually friends or view each other with anything but contempt. There are some issues of co-dependence (with Hannah and Marnie) and that of family (Shosh and Jessa are cousins, which is easy to forget), but the four certainly aren’t tied together with any actual affection for one another. In the first episode back, Hannah muses to a surf instructor (played by Rogue One‘s Riz Ahmed) who makes a great, brief addition to the cast) that she knows her friends only by what they hate.

There's Another 'Important' Episode That's Sure To Spawn Countless Essays

Girls doesn’t do these every season, but at least once every couple of years, we’ll get some kind of solo spotlight, usually on Lena Dunham’s Hannah, designed as much to provoke discussion and debate as to be part of the tapestry of the show itself. This year, it’s the third episode, where Hannah is invited into the home of a famous author (The Americans star Matthew Rhys) to discuss an article she’s written about him.

[UPROXX]

The episode will be interpreted as Dunham commenting on people commenting on Dunham's comments on nearly everything she's commented on over the past five years or, rather, it's about what happens when you use your public forum to address a social issue and somebody says, "What gives you that right?"

[The Hollywood Reporter]





As Real As The Stories Feel, You May Find 'Girls' Is Stretching A Little

The first episodes of the final season are equal parts disappointing and a reminder that the world inhabited by Dunham’s characters is grounded in reality. The characters are on the threshold between adolescence and adulthood. They’re in a strange place in their lives, but it is a real place.

[The Globe and Mail]

There just aren’t six seasons worth of interesting material for the average millennial girl to live through without bringing in sensational elements that go above and beyond an average reality. In the beginning, the first season promised a show that attempted to frame the modern young woman, but looking back, that changed as the tonal shifts around season two and beyond made that reality very difficult to believe as the multitude of stereotypes piled up.

[Consequence of Sound]





If You've Come This Far, You Should Stick Around

This is the end for Girls, whether we like it, love it or hate it. Expect drama. Expect painful revelations. Expect uncomfortable moments. Expect life lessons learned begrudgingly. They’re already found throughout these first three episodes, and they’ll surely be seen in the final seven. There are so many emotions laid bare here. Be prepared for it all, because it gets real.

[We've Got This Covered]

While Hannah still doesn’t reliably feel or act like a grownup—and who among us ever really does?—her mission has evolved, from living out bizarre experiences so other people can read about them to writing “stories that make people feel less alone than I did.”

[The Atlantic]

TL;DR

If you're a fan of Girls, you may find that this final run gets off to a strange start compared to the fifth season. Still, the show's capacity to surprise you and make you cringe are here, mostly intact. Season six will undoubtedly provide fuel for the thinkpiece fire — it doesn't show any sign of fizzling out quietly.





Watch The Trailer





