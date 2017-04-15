An Amazing Live Stream Of April The Giraffe Giving Birth

After long weeks of waiting, the world famous giraffe April finally gave birth to a calf as over a million people around the world watched.

It's an extraordinarily beautiful sight to see the 15-year-old April give birth to her child, not to mention how rare it is for us to actually see the process of giraffes going into labor.

Both April and her baby giraffe seem to be in good health, and the giraffe cam from the Adventure Park Zoo shows that the calf is already walking.



And while it's really cool to watch a giraffe give birth, it's hands-down heart-warming to see a newborn giraffe wobble to April to be close to her side.