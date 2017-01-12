Meet Peeqo, The Robot Who Communicates Entirely Through GIFs

There's a lot of worry today about robots cropping up and stealing all our jobs, and for good reason. But for every drone armed with a chainsaw, there's a cute little 'bot out there who just wants to make you smile.

Peeqo is one of the good ones. A desk companion who responds to your voice and reacts what you say entirely in the language of GIFs, Peeqo made a great first impression on the internet a few months ago.





After a ridiculously positive response from Imgur, Reddit and the web at large, Peeqo's creator, Abhishek Singh, posted this video explaining the ins and outs of his beautiful creation on YouTube.





Maybe these robot guys aren't so bad after all.

[Via Reddit]