Shocking Audio Appears To Show GOP Candidate In Montana House Election Assaulting A Reporter

The special election for Montana's House seat has been closely watched, with the heavily favored GOP candidate Greg Gianforte facing off against the surging Democratic challenger Rob Quist.

In a shocking development on the evening before the election, a reporter for The Guardian is alleging that Gianforte "body slammed" him before a scheduled campaign event on Wednesday evening:

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

Jacobs, who was with Gianforte along with a local TV crew, tweeted that audio of the moment would be posted — here it is, via The Guardian:





Buzzfeed reporter Alexis Levinson was outside the room where the alleged body slam took place and relayed what she observed over Twitter:

This happened behind a half closed door, so I didn't see it all, but here's what it looked like from the outside - — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017





Ben walked into a room where a local tv crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Heard very angry yelling (as did all the volunteers in the room) - sounded like Gianforte — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

The Police And An Ambulance Were Present After The Incident

Sheriff said it's an "ongoing investigation" already — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) May 24, 2017









Gianforte Cut The Scheduled Event Short And Left The Scene

Gianforte just left his own campaign event. pic.twitter.com/BiQmZSBhde — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) May 24, 2017

And his campaign released a short statement, which blames Jacobs for the altercation:





The Guardian Reporter Had Previously Reported On Gianforte's Ties To Sanctioned Russian Companies

In an April story, Jacobs revealed that Gianforte held investments in Russian companies that are currently under US sanctions. In the audio of the alleged body slam, it's clear Gianforte is aware Jacobs works for the Guardian.



