Shocking Audio Appears To Show GOP Candidate In Montana House Election Assaulting A Reporter

The special election for Montana's House seat has been closely watched, with the heavily favored GOP candidate Greg Gianforte facing off against the surging Democratic challenger Rob Quist.
In a shocking development on the evening before the election, a reporter for The Guardian is alleging that Gianforte "body slammed" him before a scheduled campaign event on Wednesday evening:
Jacobs, who was with Gianforte along with a local TV crew, tweeted that audio of the moment would be posted — here it is, via The Guardian:
Buzzfeed reporter Alexis Levinson was outside the room where the alleged body slam took place and relayed what she observed over Twitter:
The Police And An Ambulance Were Present After The Incident
Gianforte Cut The Scheduled Event Short And Left The Scene
And his campaign released a short statement, which blames Jacobs for the altercation:
The Guardian Reporter Had Previously Reported On Gianforte's Ties To Sanctioned Russian Companies
In an April story, Jacobs revealed that Gianforte held investments in Russian companies that are currently under US sanctions. In the audio of the alleged body slam, it's clear Gianforte is aware Jacobs works for the Guardian.