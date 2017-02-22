Is Jordan Peele's Horror Film 'Get Out' Good? Here's What Reviews Say

In an interview with GQ, Jordan Peele said his directorial debut Get Out is about feeling racially isolated and not knowing how much that discomfort is warranted. The film's protagonist Chris finds out that his unease is warranted — his girlfriend may vouch for her white family, but they're a hiding terrible secret beneath their outward "wokeness." Do Peele's sharp observations on racism and white microaggressions in Get Out form the basis for a good horror movie? Here's what reviews have to say:

'Get Out' Builds Up Its Horror With Incredibly Good Satire

“Get Out” represents a searing political statement wrapped in the guise of a more innocuous genre: the escape-the-crazies survival thriller, à la “Deliverance” or “The Wicker Man,” where sympathetic characters are held captive by a deranged cult. Except in this case, the crazies are the liberal white elite, who dangerously overestimate the degree of their own enlightenment — which means that Peele hasn’t gone after the easy target (assumed-racist Trump voters) but the same group that voted for Obama (and would’ve elected him to a third term, if they could).

Get Out is sharp and cutting during its buildup—you’ll never want this section to end—and the addition of two awkwardly ingratiating adults (Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford) makes a comic meal out of white liberal privilege with every “cool” handshake and turn of phrase (“Hug me, my man!” Rose’s dad exclaims, drawing Chris in). Meanwhile, the movie brews a fine tension between the limits of parental largesse and Chris’s own independence, while a disquieting number of black servants look on like wide-eyed zombies.

Savvy Casting Keeps Things Entertaining And Tense

Peele works well with actors too, drawing a great leading man turn from Kaluuya, letting Williams essentially riff on her “Girls” persona, and knowing exactly what to do with Whitford & Keener, both of whom have always had that dangerous edge to their amiability. They’re excellent at working something sinister into their gracious host routines.

Kaluuya gives a terrific leading turn as a man who knows better than to trust Rose’s admonishments that “they are not racist” but finds himself pulled into the trap of having his own experiences sidelined by others anyway. Against Keener’s icy holier-than-thou attitude or Whitford’s cringing attempts to ingratiate himself, Kaluuya delivers the film’s eerie seriocomic beats with assurance.

There Are Jokes (Perhaps They're A Bit Distracting)

This may be his first time behind the camera, but Peele (of “Key & Peele” fame) knows what he’s doing. His debut displays a natural ability to pivot between comedy and horror at a moment’s notice (Edgar Wright comes to mind), and his idiosyncratic voice feels relatively undiminished by the compromises of studio filmmaking (credit to horror-movie superproducer Jason Blum, who respects what his directors bring to the table).

Some may be surprised that one half of the comic duo of Key & Peele has come out with a horror film, but there are plenty of intentional laughs to be had, especially from Chris’ best friend (LilRel Howery), a TSA agent who represents every viewer who has ever been way ahead of the protagonist and knew the best course of action. It’s a little meta, but never so much that it breaks the fourth wall or takes you out of the movie. It’s the comic relief in a film that needs these scenes to cut the tension.

The Film Loses Its Footing A Little In The Third Act

Touching on everything from police harassment to white America’s appropriation of black culture, Get Out works so well as a gauntlet of social horror that it almost doesn’t need its more traditional thriller elements. In fact, after swelling to a fever pitch of just-because-you’re-paranoid tension, the film settles for some disappointingly conventional third-act survival games. (A subplot involving a TSA sidekick who smells foul play also doesn’t help, steering the film closer to broad comedy than it needed to go.) Then again, the very nature of the film’s hero/villain dichotomy lends its climax a uniquely cathartic chill.

He’s playing with so many interesting ideas when it comes to race that I wish the film felt a bit more satisfying it in its payoff, even if that disappointment is amply offset by the pure intensity of the final scenes, during which Peele displays a skill with horror action that I didn’t know he had.

TL;DR

Perhaps the end will seem trope-heavy, but fans of Peele should be excited to hear he's made a biting satire and proven that he's versatile behind the camera. His entertaining and deeply resonant perspective on being black in America seems to have hopped genres with ease.





