A Brief History Of Geraldo Rivera Being Really, Really Nervous About Women Coming Forward About Sexual Harassment

​Yesterday, as the horrific details of the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Matt Lauer began to emerge, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera logged onto Twitter with a contrarian take. Calling Lauer a "great guy" and "a real gentleman," Rivera suggested that the rash of accusations against powerful men amounted to "criminalizing courtship" and that unscrupulous women were motivated by wanting to "get even" with hated bosses and exes.

Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

A jerk's a jerk in dating. #SexHarassment should be confined to situations where superior imposes himself on subordinate who feels unable to complain because of power of perp or feared consequences to victim's employment. Shouldn't be used to get even w bad bosses or hated ex's — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

#SexHarassment allegations should require: 1-made in a timely fashion-say w/n 5 yrs. 2-some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications. W $ settlements in multi-millions slight chance exists some victims are motivated by more than justice — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Rivera later apologized, and Fox News released a statement explaining, "We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him." So we can just chalk this up to a momentary lapse in judgment, right?

Hmm, maybe not. We just remembered that back when Gretchen Carlson sued Roger Ailes for retaliating against her for rebuffing his advances, opening a floodgates of sexual harassment accusations against the former Fox News CEO, Rivera tweeted, "I stand with Roger Ailes." (He later apologized for that, too.)

I've known him 40 years. He's about as flirty as the grizzly in #TheRevenant. I stand with Roger Ailes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 13, 2016

And a few days after the Harvey Weinstein allegations broke, Rivera tweeted in alarm that "any allegation of harassment... however old or uncorroborated-gets near unrebuttable presumption."

#Weinstein a pig-Now any women-making any allegation of harassment vs celeb-however old or uncorroborated-gets near unrebuttable presumption — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 10, 2017

Not saying that's good or bad-just saying that's the new reality as pendulum has swung so far to revulsion of old ways as a Handmaid's Tale — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 10, 2017

And then, a day after talent agency CEO David Guillod resigned after being accused of a 2012 rape, Rivera introduced his arbitrary requirement that accusers had to make their accusations public within five years of the incident in order to be "fair."

To be fair Sex Harass claims should be timely-w/n say 5 years of event &some contemporaneous corroboration-share story?rape kit?text?emails? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 4, 2017

A few days after that he tried to discredit people trying to draw attention back to President Trump's long list of accusers by claiming that they were hypocrites.

Why are so many who profess to be outraged & repulsed by alleged sexual harassment by @realDonaldTrump unmoved by similar allegations vs. @BillClinton ? ...so offended by alleged conduct in a Moscow hotel room, yet unfazed by admitted conduct in the #OvalOffice ? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 10, 2017

Oh, and then after the first groping allegation against Al Franken came out, Rivera likened the wave of accusations against powerful men to a "monster" that would eat "heroes" for lunch.

Right is gloating over @alfranken travails-but this harassment monster is loose and prowling thru DC NY LA&in between. Lots of heroes will be tarnished if not eaten for lunch before new rules & new normal catches up. There'll be a run on rehab from both sides before Thanksgiving — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 17, 2017

On the day the Charlie Rose story broke, Rivera called the accusations a "feeding frenzy" and called the shaming of the disgraced men "dangerous."

A feeding frenzy is devouring egotistical abuser/harassers. But the danger is everyone being similarly shamed. Plz don’t generalize. Lazy minds will conflate @charlierose w @HarveyWeinstein & @LouisCK etc Charlie’s an aging egotist. Harvey’s an accused rapist, Louis C.K a pervert — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 20, 2017

And then, a couple of days after that, when the allegations against the head of Pixar came out, Rivera took pains to insist that many allegations were overblown — and tried out an early draft of his "bad bosses or ex's" line, a week before it got him in trouble.

Rapists & child abusers aside, many of the cascading allegations of harassment spell out conduct that has been as widespread as it is not criminal. A pig is a pig, but If everyone is a sexharasser then none are-This wave cannot be an excuse for getting even w bad bosses or ex’s — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 23, 2017

Wow, seems like Rivera is very, very concerned for any and all men who get accused of harassing or assaulting women! Wonder why. Maybe Better Midler can help us out?

Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2017



