A Brief History Of Geraldo Rivera Being Really, Really Nervous About Women Coming Forward About Sexual Harassment

Yesterday, as the horrific details of the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Matt Lauer began to emerge, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera logged onto Twitter with a contrarian take. Calling Lauer a "great guy" and "a real gentleman," Rivera suggested that the rash of accusations against powerful men amounted to "criminalizing courtship" and that unscrupulous women were motivated by wanting to "get even" with hated bosses and exes.
Rivera later apologized, and Fox News released a statement explaining, "We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him." So we can just chalk this up to a momentary lapse in judgment, right?
Hmm, maybe not. We just remembered that back when Gretchen Carlson sued Roger Ailes for retaliating against her for rebuffing his advances, opening a floodgates of sexual harassment accusations against the former Fox News CEO, Rivera tweeted, "I stand with Roger Ailes." (He later apologized for that, too.)
And a few days after the Harvey Weinstein allegations broke, Rivera tweeted in alarm that "any allegation of harassment... however old or uncorroborated-gets near unrebuttable presumption."
And then, a day after talent agency CEO David Guillod resigned after being accused of a 2012 rape, Rivera introduced his arbitrary requirement that accusers had to make their accusations public within five years of the incident in order to be "fair."
A few days after that he tried to discredit people trying to draw attention back to President Trump's long list of accusers by claiming that they were hypocrites.
Oh, and then after the first groping allegation against Al Franken came out, Rivera likened the wave of accusations against powerful men to a "monster" that would eat "heroes" for lunch.
On the day the Charlie Rose story broke, Rivera called the accusations a "feeding frenzy" and called the shaming of the disgraced men "dangerous."
And then, a couple of days after that, when the allegations against the head of Pixar came out, Rivera took pains to insist that many allegations were overblown — and tried out an early draft of his "bad bosses or ex's" line, a week before it got him in trouble.
Wow, seems like Rivera is very, very concerned for any and all men who get accused of harassing or assaulting women! Wonder why. Maybe Better Midler can help us out?