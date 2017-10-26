Two Women Have Accused George HW Bush Of Groping Them

This week, two women accused former president George HW Bush of groping them, and Bush's spokesman issued a stunningly tone-deaf explanation in response.

On Tuesday, the actress Heather Lind published a now-deleted Instagram post describing being non-consensually touched by Bush during an event for a TV show she was working on a few years ago. She wrote:

[W]hen I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again.



On Twitter, people have circulated photos that appear to be from the event in question:

Last night, Deadspin published a very similar account from another actress named Jordana Grolnick. Grolnick says that in August 2016, President and Barbara Bush saw a play she was performing in in Maine, and she posed for a photo with the former president and first lady.

Grolnick now says that other actors had told her before the photo that Bush had a reputation for fondling during photo ops, but she didn’t take it seriously...



"We all circled around him and Barbara for a photo, and I was right next to him," she says. "He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, 'Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?' As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, 'David Cop-a-Feel!'"

Grolnick says others in the room "laughed politely and out of discomfort." Former first lady Barbara Bush was among those nearby. "[She] said something along the lines of, 'He's going to get himself put into jail!' to which we laughed harder," Grolnick says.

Grolnick shared a photo of the groping with Deadspin:

​In response to these two very similar allegations, Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, offered a statement to news organizations that really must be seen to be believed:

At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.



To state the obvious, there is no such thing as a "good-natured" or "innocent" groping, and literally everyone with a conscience knows that touching people in a sexual manner without their consent is "inappropriate." (And if Bush is suffering from dementia, as some have speculated, it's grossly irresponsible for his caretakers to put him in situations where he assaults people.) Congratulations to Jim McGrath on issuing the absolute worst non-apology to come out of the recent spate of sexual harassment and assault allegations.