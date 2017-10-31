Here's Why You Should Never Fly A Drone Anywhere Near An Airport

This probably shouldn't need saying, but flying a personal drone near an airport will screw things up, big time. This visualization shows how flight paths were disrupted after a drone was spotted near Gatwick Airport in the UK in July:

The resulting disruptions stemmed from closures of just 9 minutes and 5 minutes:

A spokesman for Gatwick airport said on Sunday: “Due to reports of a drone observation in the vicinity of the airfield, runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 6.10pm and 6.19pm and again from 6.36pm to 6.41pm, resulting in a small number of go-arounds and diverts. Operations have resumed and the police continue to investigate.”



Drone incidents near airports are on the rise — there were 70 in the UK alone during 2016.



