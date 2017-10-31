JUST DON'T DO IT!

Here's Why You Should Never Fly A Drone Anywhere Near An Airport

This probably shouldn't need saying, but flying a personal drone near an airport will screw things up, big time. This visualization shows how flight paths were disrupted after a drone was spotted near Gatwick Airport in the UK in July:

Gatwick drone incident - 2 July from NATS on Vimeo.

 

The resulting disruptions stemmed from closures of just 9 minutes and 5 minutes:

A spokesman for Gatwick airport said on Sunday: “Due to reports of a drone observation in the vicinity of the airfield, runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 6.10pm and 6.19pm and again from 6.36pm to 6.41pm, resulting in a small number of go-arounds and diverts. Operations have resumed and the police continue to investigate.”

[The Guardian]


Drone incidents near airports are on the rise — there were 70 in the UK alone during 2016. 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ROLE REVERSAL

2 diggs bgr.com
"In theory, it is impossible," researchers from the DLR Institute of Planetary Research say of the discovery that the tiny dwarf star NGTS-1 is hosting a massive gas giant that rivals Jupiter for size. It's an incredible find that could dramatically alter the current understanding of how planets form.

Trending Tech Stories

FORCE MAJEURE

6 diggs nytimes.com
Mark Hamill has always embraced his "Star Wars" legacy, but when he was invited back for "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi," he hesitated: "I was just really scared."