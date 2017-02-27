Gary From Chicago Lived The Dream And Stole The Show At The Oscars

Not everyone loved Jimmy Kimmel's bit at the Oscars where he brought a surprised busload of tourists onto the stage, ​but everyone agreed that one of those tourists — aka Gary From Chicago — stole the show.

Did Gary get selfies? Heck yeah he did:

Gary from Chicago is living the dream right now at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/hN6yPzEIq0 — Casey Clemmons (@Casey_Clemmons) February 27, 2017

Did Gary get video? Heck yeah he did:

I love Gary from Chicago pic.twitter.com/HlUNIVhAtX — 🌬s•b (@H3YLiGHTSKiN) February 27, 2017





Did Gary get photos of the (non-white) celebrities? Heck yeah he did:





Did Gary and his fiancé get "married" by Denzel Washington? Heck yeah they did:

Gary from Chicago and his fiancé literally got married minutes after waltzing into the #Oscars thanks to Denzel. pic.twitter.com/3pcs63ZsHP — Casey Clemmons (@Casey_Clemmons) February 27, 2017





Whatever else happens this week, we'll always have Gary From Chicago.





Watch Kimmel's full opening monologue here.