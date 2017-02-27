HECK YEAH, GARY

Gary From Chicago Lived The Dream And Stole The Show At The Oscars

Not everyone loved Jimmy Kimmel's bit at the Oscars where he brought a surprised busload of tourists onto the stage, ​but everyone agreed that one of those tourists — aka Gary From Chicago — stole the show. 

Did Gary get selfies? Heck yeah he did:

 

Did Gary get video? Heck yeah he did:

 


Did Gary get photos of the (non-white) celebrities? Heck yeah he did:

 


Did Gary and his fiancé get "married" by Denzel Washington? Heck yeah they did:

 


Whatever else happens this week, we'll always have Gary From Chicago. 


