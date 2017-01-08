Check Out 'Games Done Quick,' A Week-Long Video Game Stream Benefitting Cancer Research

Twice a year, the Games Done Quick organizers assemble a roster of dedicated video game speedrunners to show off their skills in support of charity. These runs take advantage of every trick in the book — intended shortcuts, "quick-kill" strategies, and (more often than not) ridiculous glitches. You can tune into their Twitch stream below:





All donations made during the stream will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Last year's summer marathon raised over 1.2 million dollars for Doctors Without Borders.





Some highlight events coming up over the next few days include a full-stealth run of "Hitman: Blood Money," a "Donkey Kong Country" trilogy relay-race, a "Super Metroid" 100% completion showdown, and a segment with a little guy known as "TASBot," a robot that can be programmed to speedrun games with inhuman precision. Here's a video of TASBot beating "Super Mario Bros. 3" by inputting 6,000 button presses per second:





Grab a snack, maximize the window, and watch some of your favorite games get bested in the blink of an eye. The full schedule for the event can be found here.