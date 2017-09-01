Watching 'Game Of Thrones' Actors Cover Tom Waits Will Help You Survive The Coming Winter

If you're hungry for more "Game of Thrones" but find the wait for Season 8 to be intolerable, here's something for you to nibble on before winter finally comes. Actor Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund on the show, recently posted on his Instagram account a wonderful video of him, Iain Glen (Ser Jorah), Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion), and Rory McCann (The Hound) singing Tom Waits's "I Hope That I Don't Fall In Love With You" on set with a guitar and an ukelele.

Now, is it too late to petition for this to be on the show's official soundtrack? Because, truth be told, these guys sound damn good.