What The Reviews Have To Say About 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Finale

Spoilers ahoy — there's ​no good way to recap or review a "Game of Thrones" finale without gabbing about who died, who didn't (or un-died, as may be) and who's at each other's throats heading into the next season.

Last week's "Game of Thrones" saw the first on-screen death of a dragon. The season seven finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," could have been a lot bloodier than it was (one battle yet-to-be was teased in particularly hype-building fashion). Still, though it didn't rival season six's explosive finish, this finale pushed the plot forward a lot. Did it suffer from the shortened season, or leave critics satisfied? Here's what the reviews have to say:

The Smaller Character Moments Hit The Right Notes

The Dragonpit summit was a fitting conclusion to a season distinguished by far-flung characters coming together, offering a buffet of enjoyable reunions. I loved Podrick’s enduring loyalty to Tyrion, and the Hound and Brienne’s almost paternal pride over Arya. Brienne, as always, connected Jaime to his better self.



[The New York Times]

The showdown between Cersei and Tyrion was probably my favorite scene of the entire season because, like the final scene with Sansa and Arya, it was just two people talking about and acknowledging the shared pain brought about by the experiences of the series. Peter Dinklage has his Emmys and whatnot and needs no more recognition, but Headey has yet to win an Emmy and her work in the finale is going to make her a powerful force next year.



[The Hollywood Reporter]





Littlefinger's End Was A Delicious Dish, Served Cold

Littlefinger's death is both big, but also traditional. It's not a "Game of Thrones death." It's notable because he's been around since Episode 1 and there's aren't too many characters like that. It's traditional though because this show usually rewards liars and schemers and this was a villain getting called to account for everything he'd done on the show and then getting executed. It was a palpable moment of payback on a show that used to willingly deny such moments.



[IGN]



I'm not sure this is really justice, but it's totally satisfying and it let the sisters have their bonding moment on the ramparts of Winterfell, as each agreed that the other was darned impressive and had gone through some different stuff in the previous six seasons, which was really all anybody wanted.

[The Hollywood Reporter]





Cersei's Continuing Plots Are Both Exciting And Worrying

Most captivating was Cersei and Tyrion, partly because Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage are great together and haven’t shared the screen since Season 4, but mostly because the scene was a terrific stew of manipulation and raw emotion. Even as Cersei was clearly using Tyrion as part of her plot, her resentment was authentic.



[The New York Times]

Short of Cersei waking up nauseous at sunrise, “Game of Thrones” is still asking us to believe her pregnancy is not a fictional tool of her own devising, so separating Jaime and Cersei once again feels like a false move heading into what’s to come. Constantly having to check back in on a conniving Cersei as the rest of humanity fights for survival seems like a recipe for all of what ailed this past season.



[IndieWire]





Sam Aside, Revealing Jon's Heritage Was Worth The Wait

After Samsplaining the Rhaegar/Lyanna reveal back in Oldtown, Bran’s vision of their secret wedding did seem to give the cosmic reveal of Jon’s parentage the heft it had commanded after seasons of speculation. Interspersing that flashback with Jon and Daenerys’ tryst in the present makes sense, in showing what each of them stand to gain and lose by a potential union. But even in a tender moment, the show can’t help but fend off the wrath of offseason speculators by narrating the importance of both of these reveals with a leaden thud.



[IndieWire]

When you get to the point on a show where you have to reveal something that most people have already figured out, and this is a special case I think since Jon's pedigree has been of concern for decades now, it's all about how you package it. This one was done really well, given that the show almost waited too long to spill it, because it added more elements to it, more complications. It also made it visually dynamic by creating a time travel/sex/voice-over montage.



[IGN]





The Consummation Of Jon And Dany Sure Was... Icky

I know such tendencies are well established in Westeros and in the Targaryen family, specifically (and in real-life royal dynasties from centuries past). But as a story that began with crimes committed to conceal incest nears its conclusion, are we now really supposed to be rooting for incest?



[The New York Times]

Occurring against the fairly untelegenic backdrop of Bran reciting the ways in which they are related (I know there was no better way to depict this, but at the same time... there has to have been), the brief shot brings together as a romantic couple two figures who, as leads in the show's main action, were mainly sidelined this season, and who, when they entered the fray, were proven unable to win. I'm intrigued to see precisely what the pair learn from one another, given the manners in which their shared bloodline has diverged into different military approaches.



[TIME]

Game of Thrones had to make sure you knew exactly what was Jon was to Dany and what Dany was to Jon before Jon knocked on Dany's cabin door and they made sweet, sweet family love, a sex scene that couldn't be done under the sheets because without Jon Snow's bare butt, viewers might not have been quite so turned on/disturbed by the whole thing.



[The Hollywood Reporter]





The Season's Rush Left Critics Mixed On The Road Ahead

While Sunday’s very busy episode had plenty of enjoyable moments and blue fire-fueled spectacle, and effectively set up next season’s culminating clashes of the living, the dead and the old venal forces of cyclical destruction, it didn’t offer much in the way of surprise. Indeed, the finale largely checked off boxes that have been broadly telegraphed throughout the season.

[The New York Times]

"The Dragon and the Wolf," combined spectacle and character in a way that most of this season has failed to do. It was still a clumsily structured episode in which one scene after another produced a "Wait, that doesn't make sense" head-scratch followed by a "Oh, that's because it was a twist" follow-through. It also had a few too many moments that were satisfying in fan-service-y ways, but damned if it wasn't still satisfying as heck and that's how Game of Thrones needed to end this season.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Much of the season had felt rigorously choreographed to forestall action or to preserve key actors from entering the fray. This episode removed those barriers, and brought forward the sort of thrilling future a show can present when it's no longer wasting its time.



[TIME]





There Are Just Six Episodes Left To Squeeze In The War(s?)

Just when you may have thought the episode would end without some sort of scene of sweeping violence, the Night King rode his new pet into battle and destroyed the chunk off the Wall by the sea at Eastwatch. It was a really impressive way to end the season and one that, seemingly, killed off Tormund and Beric. That is unless the two of them (and I went back to watch the last moment we saw them in a few times) made it to the side of the wall that was still standing afterward. It feels unlikely though.



[IGN]

With one more truncated season of six episodes left to resolve the story, it's almost dizzying to contemplate where "Game of Thrones" goes from here. With Cersei (Lena Headey, delivering another mesmerizing performance) betraying her pledge to assist in the fight against the White Walkers, that would seem to augur two huge conflicts, as her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) warned, regardless of how the first one turns out.



[CNN]





TL;DR

Fulfilling the job of a good season finale, which is not as often accomplished as it should be, GoT’s seven episode crescendo in this penultimate cycle has more than effectively brought all of the forces of nature that make up the main characters of Westeros and Essos into direct collusion.



[Deadline]





