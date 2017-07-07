Scenes From The Truly Riotous G20 Protests In Hamburg

AS SEEN THROUGH INSTAGRAM

As the leaders of the world's 20 largest economies come together in Hamburg, Germany for this year's G20 summit, chaos has descended upon the city's streets.

You can read more about the motives of Hamburg's protesters over at CNN. (They're mostly anti-capitalists looking to disrupt meetings between some of the most powerful agents in the world of capitalism.) But in the meantime, what we have here for you is a surreal perspective of the protests and policing in Hamburg found using the #G20 tag on Instagram.

Here you can see an endless stream of emergency vehicles:

The audio in this clip is pretty modulated, but still, the sounds of tear gas canisters being launched and windows smashed are unmistakable.

This clip shows riot police hosing down protesters (and what appears to be an unlucky cyclist caught in between):

Here's a punk rock band playing out of a van. The post is geotagged Sternschanze, which is a neighborhood in Hamburg.

Left in the wake of protests, smoldering car fires:

Here's another one, which quickly escalates to an explosion:

And as powerful as video is in 2017, a still photo is still worth 1,000+ words:

And this one might be worth $7.99 with three toppings and a drink — the forces of globalization made manifest with a pizza delivery.



