The Finalists For The 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Hysterical

The beauty of nature can often inspire awe or wonder. But if you have a quick shutter finger and a little luck, you might be able to capture a frame that will elicit laughter. That's what we're here to celebrate today.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards — an annual competition that exists to both find the world's funniest nature photograph and spread awareness about conservation efforts — has named the finalists for its 2017 competition, and they're really something.

You can see all of the finalists over at the contest's website, and you should because they're all wonderful. But below are some of our favorites:

The seal who is shocked and appalled at whatever it is that's on his friend's chin

 


Two bears, uh, doin' it in the moonlight

 


Monkeys on a joyride

 


One fast bird

 


"What the heck is that in my eye?"

 


Giraffes are just plane tall

 


These three nasally laughs

 


Penguins who have clearly yet to master object permanence

 


Butt scratcher

 


:O :O

 


Wild about these photos? Take a look at some of the funniest nature pics from 2016, or head on over to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website to see the rest of this year's finalists.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

