The Finalists For The 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Hysterical

The beauty of nature can often inspire awe or wonder. But if you have a quick shutter finger and a little luck, you might be able to capture a frame that will elicit laughter. That's what we're here to celebrate today.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards — an annual competition that exists to both find the world's funniest nature photograph and spread awareness about conservation efforts — has named the finalists for its 2017 competition, and they're really something.

A post shared by Digg (@digg) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:30am PST





You can see all of the finalists over at the contest's website, and you should because they're all wonderful. But below are some of our favorites:

The seal who is shocked and appalled at whatever it is that's on his friend's chin

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/be4630a81d5044e1a802971e5872238b_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





Two bears, uh, doin' it in the moonlight

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5c13a781e8304a74bcbc6ac7b105e8f2_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





Monkeys on a joyride



&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0d582b58a30b4400a3bd4b8665275db2_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





One fast bird

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/871aa85ec16d469996e2254328bd8827_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





"What the heck is that in my eye?"

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/52ebf4277e9b4bebb993cbf229eb0196_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





Giraffes are just plane tall

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/27bac5d380b34bc38b9f8c754f0a6a52_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





These three nasally laughs

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/13d6518dedc64d37a075fce4a8e854e0_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





Penguins who have clearly yet to master object permanence

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5305671512e04f8ca02082ad44b47d72_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





Butt scratcher

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/05785e760a794516a0585851f5d576ba_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





:O :O

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/45de8900303c4bd097f94fc4b7112b4d_820172cf2937447db3233ac88a4d2bee_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





Wild about these photos? Take a look at some of the funniest nature pics from 2016, or head on over to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website to see the rest of this year's finalists.