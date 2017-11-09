The Finalists For The 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Hysterical

The beauty of nature can often inspire awe or wonder. But if you have a quick shutter finger and a little luck, you might be able to capture a frame that will elicit laughter. That's what we're here to celebrate today.
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards — an annual competition that exists to both find the world's funniest nature photograph and spread awareness about conservation efforts — has named the finalists for its 2017 competition, and they're really something.
You can see all of the finalists over at the contest's website, and you should because they're all wonderful. But below are some of our favorites:
The seal who is shocked and appalled at whatever it is that's on his friend's chin
Two bears, uh, doin' it in the moonlight
Monkeys on a joyride
One fast bird
"What the heck is that in my eye?"
Giraffes are just plane tall
These three nasally laughs
Penguins who have clearly yet to master object permanence
Eat right, exercise and replenish your levels of NAD+ with Basis, the one daily supplement that promotes long-term health on the cellular level. Basis is backed by decades of aging research from world-class scientists -- which is probably why 10% of their customers are doctors. Try it now for $1.32/ day.