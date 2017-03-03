NBA Player Steals A Full-Court Pass And Then Sinks A Full-Court Buzzer Beater

The NBA is about basketball, not football. But it looked like there were a couple of quarterbacks on the floor in last night's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trailblazers.

Here's the play:

[OKC THUNDER]





And here it is again from another angle. Notice how OKC's Taj Gibson nabs the ball after Portland tips it up into the air again. Then notice how as soon as Gibson's miracle shot goes in every Trailblazer immediately slumps his shoulders in embarrassment.

By popular demand....another 👀 at the Taj steal & launch. pic.twitter.com/2knAxE0IRA — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 3, 2017

[OKC THUNDER]





Despite all that, the Blazers won the contest, 114 to the Thunders's 109.





We've got more sports for you here and more cool internet stuff for you over here.