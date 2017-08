Nicholas Fuentes was about to enter his sophomore year at Boston University. But after he attended the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Fuentes is leaving school:

Student who attended Charlottesville white supremacist rally leaves Boston University after backlash https://t.co/saV2uaAkAX pic.twitter.com/fgcWvfBHk4 — TIME (@TIME) August 18, 2017

In case you want to stare at it for a bit, here's a screenshot of a guy who attended a rally filled with Neo-Nazis and white supremacists bemoaning the hatred others feel for people they've never met:



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0deeaa1164ca4325a8baa5dda953dba2_2c344f9a74ab4b77aab9ac496b573128_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />