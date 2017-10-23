This Photo Of A Snake Gasping For Air Inside A Frog's Mouth Is Insane

If you're feeling bad about the evils of humanity this week, here's your friendly reminder that the natural world is often also rife with horrific injustices.

Take, for example, this bizarre photo of a snake adorably mimicking a frog's open mouth — right before the frog eats the snake for dinner.





For context, the frog in question is an Australian green tree frog, and yes, they do sometimes swallow snakes whole.

Not totally grossed out? Good for you. You can read more about this strange phenomenon over at National Geographic.



