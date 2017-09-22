Here's How Mexico Became Obsessed With 'Frida Sofia,' The Girl Trapped In Rubble Who Didn't Exist

​On Thursday night, Mexican naval officials announced that Frida Sofia — a 12-year-old girl who had been widely reported to be trapped alive beneath the rubble of a Mexico City school damaged in the earthquake on Tuesday — did not exist. How did authorities, reporters and the public come to be fixated on the fate of a nonexistent child? Here's what we know.

'Frida Sofia' Was Reported To Have Communicated With Rescuers From Beneath The School's Ruins

After the Enrique Rebsámen School collapsed in the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City on Tuesday, reports emerged that a girl stuck beneath the rubble had communicated with rescuers. On Wednesday, the Associated Press relayed the following information from rescue workers:

[W]orkers told local media they had detected signs that one girl was alive and she speaking to them through a hole dug in the rubble. Thermal imaging suggested several more people might be in the airspace around her.

A volunteer rescue worker, Hector Mendez, said cameras lowered into the rubble suggested there might be four people still inside, but he added that it wasn't clear if anyone beside the girl was alive.

Dr. Alfredo Vega, who was working with the rescue team, said that a girl who he identified only as "Frida Sofia" had been located alive under the pancaked floor slabs.

[Associated Press]

The Naval Officers Who Led The Rescue Effort Spread Information About The Efforts To Save Her

Naval officials, who oversaw part of the rescue operation, gave repeated interviews in which they described Frida Sofia in vague statements...

Mexican Navy Admiral Jose Luis Vergara initially said rescuers were struggling to pinpoint the girl’s exact location. "There's a girl alive in there. We're pretty sure of that, but we still don't know how to get to her," he told Televisa, as quoted by Reuters.



[Newsweek]

... and detailed statements.

Naval officers leading the rescue effort told reporters that she had been seen to wiggle her fingers, that she had taken shelter under a granite table and was in contact with schoolmates.



[The Guardian]

Her Story Was Covered Almost Nonstop By A News Channel Called Televisa And Spread On Social Media

A local news station called Noticieros Televisa or simply Televisa was granted access to the rescue site and broadcast nonstop coverage of the plight of "Frida Sofia."

Noticieros Televisa, which had prime access to the rescue location, kept their cameras glued to the school all Wednesday, in the hope of capturing her rescue.

The station gave detailed accounts, which they said were verified by officials on the ground, including that rescuers speaking with the girl, that she was given water to drink, and that there were two others, possible dead, near her.

[BuzzFeed News]

#FridaSofia also began trending on Twitter, with people sending messages of solidarity and hope for the girl.

For two days journalists gathered at the scene and social media users shared memes and emotional messages of support in more than 350,000 tweets.

"Little Frida Sofia has survived 32 hours trapped under the rubble, fighting for her life. A real fighter, soon she will be out of it," wrote Mexican YouTuber Ryan Hoffman, in a tweet shared more than 5,000 times.

[BBC News]

There Were Signs All Along That She Didn't Exist

On Wednesday, officials announced that they couldn't find any school records related to any "Frida Sofia" and said that they couldn't find the parents of a missing girl, either.

Secretary of Public Education Aurelio Nuño noted that the parents of "Frida Sofía" could not be located and the name "Frida Sofía" did not appear on school rolls, newspaper El Universal reported. All "Fridas" and "Sofías" at the school had been accounted for.



[BuzzFeed News]

That didn't deter people from believing that a girl was trapped in the rubble. Reuters' report stated that the lack of records related to a "Frida Sofia" might stem from "a misunderstanding between the rescuers and the girl" and noted that many people continued to put faith in the girl's existence.

A teacher wrote on Twitter: "Whether she's called Frida Sofia or not, she has returned faith, hope and tireless teamwork to Mexico! A country is waiting for you, little angel."



[Reuters]

On Thursday, A Naval Officer Announced That There Is No Frida Sofia In Two Confusing Statements

Finally, yesterday afternoon and night, a naval assistant secretary issued two statements acknowledging that all the children from the school had been accounted for and that Frida Sofia was not real. First, Angel Enrique Sarmiento distanced himself and the navy from all the reports about Frida Sofia:

"We want to emphasize that we have no knowledge about the report that emerged with the name of a girl," navy Assistant Secretary Angel Enrique Sarmiento said Thursday. "We never had any knowledge about that report, and we do not believe — we are sure — it was not a reality."



[Associated Press]

Later that day, Sarmiento admitted that the navy had spread misinformation about Frida Sofia and apologized.

In his evening news conference... Sarmiento contradicted the earlier statement, conceding that the navy had distributed reports of a girl surviving inside the school "based on technical reports and the testimony of civilian rescue workers and of this institution." He offered no explanation for the conflicting accounts, but apologized.

"I offer an apology to Mexicans for the information given this afternoon in which I said that the navy did not have any details about a supposed minor survivor in this tragedy," Sarmiento, dressed in military fatigues, told reporters at an outdoor news conference.

[The Los Angeles Times]

The Hoax Apparently Originated With Rescuers Themselves

The fake story appears to have been born not out of malice but out of hope and genuine confusion about what was happening in the rubble.

The workers had been toiling through the night, and the chance of rescuing the girl appeared to give them hope and purpose despite their exhaustion...

Rescuers interviewed by the AP late Wednesday at a barricade that blocked most journalists from reaching the site believed the story of the girl implicitly. Operating on little sleep and relying on donated food and tools, rescuers were emotionally wedded to the story, and the adrenaline it provided may have been the only thing keeping them going.

[Associated Press]

Mexicans Are Furious At Televisa And Authorities For Misleading Them

Many Mexicans took to Twitter to rail against Televisa and the government for sensationalizing a story that turned out not to be true.

Unfortunately for the country's sense of unity and faith, Televisa has a sticky history of manufacturing events and misinformation for a combination of ratings and the the sake of benefitting Mexico's political class. Televisa and Frida Sofia are now the number one and two trends in Mexico as citizens express their absolute loathing of the company and explain how they feel cheated and manipulated for the sake of ratings.



[The Daily Beast]

"Timmy O'Toole" also began trending on Twitter, a reference to a classic episode of "The Simpsons" that one network pointedly aired on Thursday:

According to Regeneración, TV Azteca trolled Televisa on Thursday by broadcasting the 1992 Simpsons episode "Radio Bart," in which Bart tricks the good people of Springfield into believing that an orphan boy named Timmy O'Toole is trapped down a well. Much like Frida Sofia, "Timmy" is covered extensively by Kent Brockman's Channel 6 News, earning the prayers and sympathy of the entire town—prayers and sympathy that turn to outrage when Bart's prank is revealed.



[Slate]

Televisa Blamed The Navy For Providing False Information

Televisa tried to deflect blame for its reporting, emphasizing that it only repeated what it had been told by rescue workers and naval officers.

After Admiral Ángel Enrique Sarmiento gave the news Thursday afternoon, Noticieros Televisa stuck to their original reporting, saying that all the information that was given to viewers about the girl had been verified with officials on the ground, including Mexico's Navy.

Hours after the announcement was made, Noticieros Televisa put out a statement on its website demanding the Navy, "inform, with clarity, why it changed its version."

[BuzzFeed News]

"The federal government always told us there was a girl and they were about to rescue her. Now they changed their version. Outrageous," tweeted anchor Carlos Loret de Mola.



[The Guardian]