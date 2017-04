A new report from the think-tank Pew shows that global religious intolerance increased in 2015, the first time in three years.

The restrictions upon people's freedom to worship are calculated by two indexes: government hostilities and social violence.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/45082d0134834a6481a4ae8d588622d2_902ee6f41da84885b108f7c4351a75a2_1_post.png" alt="" />

According to the chart from Pew, Russia and Egypt are among the two biggest offenders of religious freedom, but European countries like France have also demonstrated a surprising degree of intolerance towards public religious practices.