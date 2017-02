THE CRITICS ARE SPLIT ON THIS ONE

The foul line has a curious rep in the basketball community. If you miss your shot from the charity stripe, you're a bozo. Those are free points! But if you're hitting them, the refs are unfairly handing your team a win.

But a point earned from a free throw is still a point. Unless, of course, the officials take it away for celebrating like a goddam rockstar.

The ref has to take the point back after this pic.twitter.com/inKC2yV54E — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 3, 2017