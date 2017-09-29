What The Heck Is Going On With All These 'Frasier' Memes

I think I'm going insane.

I spend a lot of time on social media and recently I've noticed a trend I can't explain. That is unusual. Explaining odd things on social media is kind of my thing.

The thing in question is "Frasier." In the last month or so, I've seen a lot of references to the "Cheers" spinoff starring Kelsey Grammer that ran on CBS from 1993 to 2004.

They look like this:

boycotting the #EmmyAwards2017, as I do every year that Frasier is not nominated for an award — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) September 18, 2017





Or this:

when u die ur voice gets added to the frasier laugh track — Lilith (@hahaahahahahaha) September 25, 2017





Or sometimes this:





You probably think I'm joking, but I promise I am not. There are a disproportionate amount of references to this show online.



I know now that I am not going to fucking rest until I write out the full script for "the Frasier pon farr episode" — Mallory Ortberg (@evilmallelis) September 25, 2017

[my political enemies scanning through my old posts to find something offensive]

there's nothing there fellas. looks like all he does is eat popeyes while he watches frasier and tell his followers about it — Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) September 28, 2017





No one is paying this sort of homage to "Everybody Loves Raymond."



Nihilism: Belief in the futility of life

Nileism: Belief in a rad river full of hippos

Nilesism: Belief that Frasier had the wrong star — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) August 28, 2017





Frasier and Niles should just fuck already. — Soren Bowie (@Soren_Ltd) September 20, 2017





Not even the beloved "Friends" evokes this many 1,000-fav tweets.

So no one told you you were Dr. Frasier Crane

Your job is talking on the phone to the insane pic.twitter.com/DIayD4K1ys — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) September 24, 2017





Look, I know for a show to stay on the air for 11 seasons it has to be reasonably popular, but something seems fishy here.

there are no bad episodes of frasier. try to find one - you can't. season 7 episode 9 you say? nice try fucko, it's gold — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) June 26, 2017

A remake of Frasier where every character is played by a Baldwin brother — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) July 3, 2017





Seriously who are these people?



As a teen I designed a Frasier card game. There object was to throw a successful dinner party. You could play as Frasier, Niles, and Cam. — Arthur (@yellowfoliage) August 31, 2017

I've spent an unhealthy amount of time wondering how Frasier would react to Hamilton. — Sabrina (@NerdyAndQuirky) September 2, 2017





Even actual celebrities are in on this sick joke:



Want to feel old? The dog from Frasier is 210 years old. https://t.co/D2LZeTfAc6 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) August 3, 2017

Just a reminder: as you've probably heard, I live off my "Frasier" money. I NEVER touch my standup money, that goes right to the bank. — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) August 20, 2017





This is too much for me. I can't handle all this Grammer.







The show did have a killer theme song. I'll give you that.



don't wear frasier unless you toss salad and scramble eggs pic.twitter.com/672SeVRzT4 — weeaboo banzai (@3liza) September 12, 2017





And some of the fan theories (because of course there are fan theories) are really entertaining and fun:



if you rewatch the whole show it becomes apparent that frasier never actually has sex, just takes his shirt off to express dominance. — Mallory Ortberg (@evilmallelis) September 22, 2017

"Frasier" takes place entirely in the course of one night. I dare you to disprove my theory using only logic and no fallacies. — "TBONE" O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) September 2, 2017

*thinks for a second*

Maybe I'll never know. Maybe it's okay not to know. It's not like these memes are hurting anyo–

TGIF (Today Garfield Is Frasier) pic.twitter.com/DaeRf0AHF3 — Branson Reese (@bransonreese) September 22, 2017

GAH.