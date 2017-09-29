What The Heck Is Going On With All These 'Frasier' Memes

I think I'm going insane.
I spend a lot of time on social media and recently I've noticed a trend I can't explain. That is unusual. Explaining odd things on social media is kind of my thing.
The thing in question is "Frasier." In the last month or so, I've seen a lot of references to the "Cheers" spinoff starring Kelsey Grammer that ran on CBS from 1993 to 2004.
They look like this:
Or this:
Or sometimes this:
You probably think I'm joking, but I promise I am not. There are a disproportionate amount of references to this show online.
No one is paying this sort of homage to "Everybody Loves Raymond."
Not even the beloved "Friends" evokes this many 1,000-fav tweets.
Look, I know for a show to stay on the air for 11 seasons it has to be reasonably popular, but something seems fishy here.
Seriously who are these people?
Even actual celebrities are in on this sick joke:
This is too much for me. I can't handle all this Grammer.
The show did have a killer theme song. I'll give you that.
And some of the fan theories (because of course there are fan theories) are really entertaining and fun:
*thinks for a second*
Maybe I'll never know. Maybe it's okay not to know. It's not like these memes are hurting anyo–