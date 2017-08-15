Fox News Posted Video In January Encouraging Viewers To Mow Down Protesters

​In January, Fox News reposted a video from Tucker Carlson's conservative Daily Caller website that showed a series of clips of cars pushing through or mowing down protesters. The accompanying text encouraged viewers to "study the technique; it may prove useful in the next four years." Slate first resurfaced the video earlier today, which is now deleted from Fox News' website. (The screenshot above shows how the post appeared before it was removed.)

The disturbing instruction takes on a new level of darkness in the context of Saturday's murder in Charlottesville, where a white supremacist attending the Unite The Right rally rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring many.

Slate highlights the recent trend of conservative pundits echoing similar instructions:

"Run them over" is a rote, right-wing response to street protests from Black Lives Matter to Standing Rock, and the sentiment has been publicly expressed by, among others, USA Today columnist and law professor Glenn Reynolds and a handful of police officers, including the head of the Santa Fe police union.



You can watch the disturbing video — which still exists on The Daily Caller's site — here at your own risk.



