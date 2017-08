Fox reporter Todd Piro went to Christi's Cafe in Louisville to get the "pulse of the people over pancakes," and got a little more than he expected:

Fox & Friends abruptly cuts away from a diner after someone shows a "Fox Lies" sign and says Fox News is fake news pic.twitter.com/ImQOLDICtk — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) August 23, 2017

It's not the first time "Fox & Friends" has gotten more than they bargained for in a diner interview — back in May after James Comey was fired, this happened: