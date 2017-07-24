Lenovo's Foldable Tablet Concept Looks Really Dang Cool

​Sometimes, you want to watch Netflix on a nice, big tablet screen. And sometimes, you want to fit that tablet in a reasonably sized bag (or maybe even a pocket!). We're not there yet, but that might change if Lenovo's Folio tablet concept gets to market:

Lenovo has also teased a phone that can bend around the wrist to become a smart-bracelet type wearable:

Both gadgets are still concepts (and the tablet, in particular,needs more work to smooth out that hump where it bends), but we're getting closer to a future of big screens that can be folded and stored easily.





[Via Gizmodo]