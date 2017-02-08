This Fluid Painting Simulator Is Microsoft Paint On Steroids

​For decades, Microsoft Paint has been the tool of choice for bored office workers who want to make some art. But while Microsoft Paint artists have produced some masterworks, the program is nowhere close to an accurate recreation of actual painting.

Fluid Paint, a new simulator from David Li, is far closer to the real thing, and it's really cool. Thanks to some behind-the-scenes coding magic, the paint in Fluid Paint looks and moves like real paint — brushstrokes for thick swirls, colors smear, single bristlestrokes are visible:





Similar to Microsoft Paint... if you're not a competent artist already, it might be tough to squeeze beautiful results from the simulator (see my noble, yet pathetic attempt below). But you'll probably have some fun nonetheless:





When I had our designer take a crack at it, the results were decidedly more artistic:





So go, take the rest of the day off and unleash your inner Bob Ross.

