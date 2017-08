​Pittsburgh held a Red Bull Flugtag event over the weekend, and team Back to the Future's giant skateboard did not work out well for their Marty McFly. Not at all:

The rider was apparently motionless for 20 seconds before help arrived, but it looks like he'll be just fine:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/64fc79de3b1142e0bf151d79517ef301_2veRRwJ_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

You can see photos of the event here, including some of this crash.