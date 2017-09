WE CAN'T TELL FROM THIS ANKLE

Take a good look at this man who appears to have no ankles. No, his legs just float a few inches above his shoe-clad feet like some sort of bizarre, sharp-dressed humanoid Rayman.





Oh wait, nevermind, those are just his socks that match the floor of what looks like the New York City subway.

Our mistake. Carry on.

[via Select All]