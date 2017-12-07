Flickr's Best Photos 2017: Milky Way over Australia
The Milky Way over Harvey Dam, Western Australia. Flickr/inefekt69
THE GOOD STUFF ON THE INTERNET

Flickr's Top Photos Of The Year Are Stunning

​Internet sites rise and fall and come and go, but Flickr is sticking around. While the site is home to a lot of mediocre photography, it's also home to some stunning work. Flickr dug through what its users posted this year and selected its favorite photos — and they're wonderful: 

(Use the left and right arrows to navigate through the galleries)

Lookkk deeeply into my eyes....
 


Oh oooooh!
 

The Flickr editors also picked out the best photos in a bunch of specific categories, including the best architecture photographs:

The parliament at night
 


The best macro photos:

Longhorn
 


And the top nature photos:

Brown Bear in shadow
 


You can check out the rest at Flickr.


[Flickr via Fast Company

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories