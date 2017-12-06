 A. Mutzabaugh CMT
DEVASTATING

This Footage Of Wildfires Raging Outside Of Los Angeles Is Pure Insanity

Vicious wildfires have engulfed vast swaths of Southern California, destroying at least 150 structures in the city of Ventura and forcing thousands to flee. Los Angeles hasn't gotten away unscathed, as this commuter's video shows a mountain of flames raging off a major highway. At least four homes have been destroyed and now the Getty Center art complex is being threatened.

Here's more terrifying footage of the fires off the 405:

Skirball Fire Breaks Out Near Interstate 405 in Los Angeles
 
Person Drives by Mountainside on Fire
 
And this video from within the fires in Sylmar, in northwest LA, is absolutely mind-blowing.

Guy Drives Down Street During Major Fire
 
No civilian deaths or injuries have been reported.

