HOW DO YOU CLEAN THAT OUT?

How do you stop a fire in a hangar built for 8 helicopters? A crap-ton of fire suppressant foam:​

Fire-suppressant foam works by coating the fuel, starving its oxygen supply. Given how much fuel will be lying around a helicopter hangar, it makes sense that the fire-suppression system doesn't hold back.

Now good luck cleaning that up.





[Via Reddit]