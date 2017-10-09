This Kid Sure Knows A Lot About Elevators

​One of the cool things about the internet is that it has a place for pretty much everyone. Often, people take advantage of that and cause trouble. But in rare cases, interesting people get to share their fascinating passions and knowledge with the world, and it's great.

FinnishLiftFilmer2005, an elevator expert/preteen YouTuber from Finland definitely falls into the latter category. Watch this video of him getting hyped up over riding the KONE ProSpace MRL Traction elevator:





Just who is this vertical transportation enthusiast? That's a great question. Here's what he wrote in the "about" section of his YouTube channel:

Hello you all, I'm 12 and I'm at the 6th grade at school, I hate school, but we all have to go there. Okay, this channel isn't about school, this channel is all about elevators, old, new, crap, great... Please subscribe for awesome videos, and almost forgot, my name is Johnny. And my favorite elevators are scenic & talking ones. Favorite brands: KONE & Schindler. ELEVATOR PHOTOGRAPHY IS NOT A CRIME!



[FinnishLiftFilmer2005 - Elevators from Finland]





If you thought Johnny sounded excited about the new elevator, you should hear him talk about this vintage find, a 1924 KONE traction elevator:





We could watch this kid explore elevators all day — which is a good thing because he uploads all the time. Just in the past four months he's uploaded north of 200 videos. Almost every single video title starts with a one or two word rating, from "Nice" to "Very Nice" to "Amazing" to "AMAZING!" to "VERY AMAZING!"

Here's one Johnny rated "Boring":





Here's another old school one ("VERY AMAZING!"):





For those previously worried, it now seems like the future of elevator development is in good hands. For young Johnny, things are going up.