Is Fox's 'Ferdinand' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Are Saying

The type of movie that critics have soured on most in 2017 has to be the CG animated feature. Even Pixar's not unassailable at this point, and who could blame a reviewer for feeling fatigue once they've been subjected to something as contemptible as "The Emoji Movie?" Fox's "Ferdinand," which will undoubtedly be crushed at the box office on it's December 15th release, might finally be a salve. Directed by Carlos Saldanha ("Rio") and adapted from Munro Leaf's classic children's book, this sleeping bull could be something of a charmer. Here's what the reviews say:

The Story Is An Extended Version Of The Pacifist Bull's Tale

When we meet young Ferdinand (voiced by Colin Murphy), he and several other young bulls are training at the Casa del Toro; the other calves want nothing more than to follow their fathers into the arena to face off with matadors, but Ferdinand has a kind soul and would rather take care of plants.

[TheWrap]



He is assigned a wonky-toothed, googly-eyed calming goat named Lupe (Kate McKinnon, a stitch in hyper sidekick mode) who coaches the grown-up Ferdinand (infectiously voiced by wrestling superstar John Cena) in the art of the fight. But her heavyweight contender has no interest in charging at a red cape, especially after he figures out that a bull either ends up going to the “chop shop”—a rather terrifying meat factory that is bluntly dealt with—or is sacrificed for the sake of blood sport in the ring. It’s the opposite of a win-win. But that doesn’t prevent Ferdinand from being selected as a worthy opponent by the revered matador El Primero (Miguel Angel Silvestre) for his farewell appearance in the arena and puts his resistance to the test.

[RogerEbert.com]





First And Foremost, Some Of The Gags Work Really Well

There's a brilliant dance competition between break-dancing bulls and the prancing horses; an unorthodox running of the bulls, this time with the animals chased by bad guys through the streets on Segways; and an utterly wonderful interpretation of a bull in a china shop.



[Associated Press]



You won’t be surprised to learn that “Ferdinand,”[...] manages to find a way to put the titular bull into a literal china shop. What might shock you, however, is that that sequence features some of the most brilliantly sustained slapstick of any movie in recent memory.



[TheWrap]



Saldanha And Company Don't Trample On The Book

Instead of being crude and rude, director Carlos Saldanha—a veteran of the “Ice Age” franchise whose “Rio” films were love letters to his native Brazil—and his writing team chose to extol such virtues as respect for others, teamwork, kindness and following your dream even if you are being coerced to do otherwise.



[RogerEbert.com]



As big as Ferdinand may be, it’s mostly all heart, and it’s tough not to love a character who’s so instinctively concerned about everyone else’s well-being, from the carnation he waters as an uncertain young calf (in a rare break from other animated animals, Ferdinand is actually cuter as an adult) to the ultra-competitive rival bull(y), Valiente, who stomps the flower just to spite him.



[Variety]







The Big (Perhaps Too Big) Cast Delivers On All Fronts

In the title role, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena gives Ferdinand just the right balance of sweetness and strength. He becomes the wholly convincing center of the parable.



[The Washington Post]

Kate McKinnon voices the goat and her performance is Robin Williams-in-"Aladdin" level work. A film that was overly dark suddenly gets an infusion of silliness and comic genius.



[Associated Press]

I also admired whoever chose such an eclectic quartet of actors to speak for Ferdinand’s bullring buddies: Bobby Cannavale as brutish Valiente, Anthony Anderson as skinny Bones, football legend Peyton Manning as skittish Guapo and David Tennant of “Doctor Who” fame as Angus, who hails from the Scottish highlands.



[RogerEbert.com]



I would have happily swapped the hedgehogs for more scenes involving the three snotty dressage horses (Boris Kodjoe, Sally Phillips, Flula Borg), whose idea of an anti-bull insult is “I bet his parents weren’t even related!”



[TheWrap]





'Ferdinand' Doesn't Totally Lack Latino Representation...

Arriving in theaters a mere month after “Coco,” “Ferdinand” might feel less culturally engaged than Pixar’s colorful celebration of Mexico’s Día de Muertos, although it should be noted that of the two, it’s the one with a Latino director (Saldanha hails from Brazil), while the ensemble boasts its share of Hispanic actors (including Gina Rodriguez and Gabriel Iglesias as two-thirds of a hedgehog trio, Bobby Cannavale in the role of Valiente, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre as retiring matador El Primero).



[Variety]





... But The Soundtrack Is Too White Bread For Its Own Good

Likewise, a golden opportunity seems to have been missed with the soundtrack, where, of the three original songs, two are performed by Nick Jonas, reserving the third for Juanes. In a year when Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” smashed chart records the world over, it might have been a better plan to hear how Ferdinand and company would do it down in Madrid or Toledo.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

As it is, audiences have to stick around halfway through the credits (past a bonus scene worth waiting for anyway) to hear anything that sounds remotely Latin. That said, the virtual locations, color palette, and voice work (including a few lines of Spanish-language dialogue) certainly reflect the world of bullfighting, even if the film’s existence could be very bad news for the already controversial sport.



[Variety]







It Could Stand To Be A Tight 80 Minutes, Not 100+

The one-note, start-and-stall narrative feels especially prolonged, perhaps to justify a feature-length adaptation of a heavily illustrated book, or most likely to include as many half-baked chase or fight sequences as possible.



[The A.V. Club]

Leaf’s book is less than 800 words long, so understandably, director Carlos Saldanha had to add some padding to create a full-length feature. Unfortunately, Ferdinand buries the original story’s message under frenetic action scenes and grating sidekicks, turning a classic tale into just another flat animated comedy.



[Entertainment Weekly]





TL;DR

In what’s been an underwhelming year for big-studio animation, it’s the best of the bunch: sincere, likable, surprisingly funny, and overall true to its source material.



[Variety]





