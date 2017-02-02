Our 5 Favorite Gadgets Of 2017 (So Far)

Because our smartphones would get lonely without a companion, we’ve rounded up our favorite technology products for work and play.

From car navigation that doesn’t require an eyeglass prescription, to a smart guitar that teaches how to actually play the guitar — these are cool things you need* (*want) in 2017.​



If you think peering into a tiny phone screen while driving is unsafe, you’re right! The HUDWAY Glass Display delivers turn-by-turn navigation on a large glass screen that is totally visible no matter the weather. And it looks cool.

Buy now: More driving, less swerving for $49.95.

This CES-featured FuelBox all-in-one charging tool combines a docking station and mobile battery pack in one, and delivers 25 hours of juice in a convenient package. Oh, and it’s super fast to boot.

Buy now: Streamline your charging solutions for $99.99 — reduced from $119.99.

These Plugies cables feature two components: an adapter that lives in your phone’s port, and the cable itself which magnetically attaches to the adapter with. Meaning, you won’t be accidentally flinging your charging phone off your nightstand ever again.

Buy now: Charge in a snap for $27.99 — reduced from $40.

Learn to play guitar, without the pricey lessons or hell, even a real guitar. The Jamstik+ syncs with your smartphone and uses real strings and frets, so you master the chords before investing in the real thing.



Buy now: Rock on for $239.99, lowered from $299.99.

This pint-sized computer could totally replace your desktop. The Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Mini-Computer fits in your pocket, is powered by an Intel processor and 2GB of RAM, and connects to just about any device you want.

Buy now: Compute on the go for $189 — that’s reduced from $249.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.



