Fasting Is Not 'Biohacking' And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The tech men who are definitely not dieting, the happy spouses who cheat and the problems with tipping culture.

Look, I'm not going to sit here and say that there is a right way to eat or not eat. Or that there is a right way to exercise or not exercise. Impossibly powerful storms are ravaging the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, the possibility of nuclear annihilation is so close all we can do is joke about it and the US president is super pumped to deport children. It feels like we're running into the tail end of The Last Good Years On Planet Earth here. Does it really matter what you do or do not put into your body at this point?

I will say that Olivia Solon's profile of Silicon Valley CEOs starving themselves is extremely good and the men — because women already discovered dieting centuries ago — featured it in are incredible idiots.

Seemingly over the recent trend of clean eating, these beyond-type-A men have convinced themselves of something better: Not eating for days at a time. Of course they're not just starving themselves. That's for rubes! No, they have a suite of biomonitors reassuring them that they're not fasting, but biohacking their metabolic system.

Given how psyched they all sound, it's hard to tell if the fasting is actually working or they're just trying to convince themselves it is.

[The Guardian]

If there is one big Capital-T truth on this Earth, it's that people almost always feel justified in the decisions they make. In psychiatrist Esther Perel's treatise on infidelity for The Atlantic, she uses one of her patients, Priya, as a way to demonstrate how rational people with good lives can make decisions that are obviously bad. Priya loves her husband, her life. Priya is also cheating on her husband.

It's an incredible dissection of the human psyche, but in parts feels like it doesn't go far enough. "We still want everything the traditional family was meant to provide—security, respectability, property, and children," Perel writes. "But now we also want our partner to love us, to desire us, to be interested in us." It's an incredible sentiment, and almost feels like she's about to call into question the very idea of marriage but she... doesn't.

Perel, perhaps rightly, is more interested in how infidelity functions within a marriage — why do people who have "good" lives, that is married lives, so want to mess them up? Instead, maybe a better question to ask is why are any of us doing this anyway?

We all seem caught in an eternal struggle between stability and novelty. It seems like a fool's errand to try and work this tangle of human nature into tying the knot with someone. Or no matter how we decide to live our lives, it's inevitable that our inescapable flaws will inflict pain on others.

[The Atlantic]

There's a assumption that flying is inherently safe. Let me present to you two things to, at least, add some nuance to that notion.

The first is the 2014 NTSB Review Of US Civil Aviation Statistics — the government's latest report on aviation safety. In 2014, there were 1223 reported "General Aviation" — this excludes commercial airline flights — accidents, 257 of them fatal.

The second is Andrew Dubbins' thrilling story about a veteran pilot and smuggler who crashed with his family aboard during the Christmas of 1984. It's a well-written rescue yarn, but one you can't but help think you've read before. And that's probably no accident.

[The Daily Beast]

Here in America, tipping seems to be one of those things everyone hates but seemingly can't get rid of. And it's not because of pure greed, Haley Hamilton writes for Mel. I mean, it's partly because of greed, but also because the food and service industry operates on razor-thin margins and tipping provides a crutch for new and small operations to operate long enough to entertain the idea of finally turning a profit.

With this in mind, it's hard not to see those who wield the tip as a reward for "good service" as needlessly cruel. They are, in practice, using this dumb grey area to justify robbing someone of a living wage. These are the people who show up to a restaurant five minutes before closing and are shocked and angered that the grill is off. These are the people who agree to wait for a table for 45 minutes, and then get mad that their drink orders haven't been taken within 5 minutes of sitting down. These are the people who have probably never worked a service industry job in their entire lives.

Here is a very simple way to not make the already-very-difficult lives of your server less difficult. Just tip 20 percent. Including tax. Round up to the closest dollar. If you can't afford to tip, don't eat out. Hell, maybe even stack the used dishes so your table is easier to bus and the restaurant can get the next party in quicker.

[Mel Magazine]