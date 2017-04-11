This Might Be The Fastest Soccer Goal Ever Soccered

THEY SHOULD DO THAT MORE

This strike by a player for Clydebank FC, a team in the, um, West of Scotland Super League First Division, came just over 2 seconds after the game started. That is, short enough for the whole sequence to fit neatly into a short GIF:





The only apparent competitor for the Fastest Goal crown is this strike by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal's Nawaf Al Abed in 2010, which Wikipedia currently ranks as an effective tie with the Clydebank goal:





Most of the fastest goals come from lower leagues (sorry, West of Scotland Super League First Division), and the fastest times for the major leagues are less mind-blowing. For instance, the current record holder for Spain's La Liga is Joseba Llorente's goal for Real Vallodolid against Espanyol after a lazy 7.22 seconds in 2008:





...while Tottenham's Ledley King holds the Premier League crown for this 2000 strike that barely squeaked in under the 10 second mark:





[Via Mashable]