Jimmy Fallon Travels To Orlando To Lip Sync Battle With Shaq And Pitbull

PACK IT UP, PACK IT IN

The Tonight Show kicked off its four-night stint in Orlando last night with a shebang, channeling National Lampoon's Family Vacation before bringing out a cast of famous faces to sing (or pretend to sing) including Shaq, Pitbull and Vin Diesel.

Jimmy and the gang piled into the station wagon and road tripped their way to the theme park capital.





Shaq brought his A-game for lip sync battle, roping in his buddy Mr. Worldwide to give him the competitive edge.







Even Vin Diesel made an appearance, taking his turn to croon at the mic.



