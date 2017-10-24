Jimmy Fallon Interviews Melania's Body Double

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.





After the Fake Melania hysteria, Jimmy Fallon found a woman claiming to be Melania Trump, but her answers to easy questions were comically fishy.





Method Man and James Corden had a rap conversation that devolved into Method politely telling Corden how to have more flow.





Stephen Colbert touched upon the absurdity of Trump taking credit for the upcoming release of the JFK files, which were already mandated to be released per a 1992 law.



Seth Meyers argued that Trump's tax cuts are really tax hikes for the middle class to cut taxes for higher earners.





Finally, Trevor Noah chastised General Kelly for picking a fight with Representative Frederica Wilson, who defended a gold star widow claiming that Donald Trump was impolite to her on a phone call.



